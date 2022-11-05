KVS Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply for 4014 PGT, TGT posts at kvsangathan.nic.in

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, KVS will recruit candidates for Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can apply for PGT, TGT posts through the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. This is a limited departmental competitive examination for filling Teaching and Non Teaching posts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 4014 posts of TGT, PGT. The link will be activated from first week of November and the last date of creation of application link by the controlling officer and circulation to all employee is till November 9, 2022.

Important Dates

Issue of notice: November 2, 2022

Opening date of application: First week of November 2022

Last date of application: November 9, 2022

Last date for the applicants for online submission of application: November 16, 2022

Last date for verification by the controlling officer and submission to CBSE: November 23, 2022

Date of L.D.C.E examination: Date will be notified separately.

Selection Process

The LDCE will be conducted as computer based test on the centres tentatively location in the cities of regional offices of KVS. Separate merit list will be drawn from amongst the applicants and they would be places as per the merit against the particular vacancy year. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of KVS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Detailed Notification Here