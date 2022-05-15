Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LBSNAA Recruitment: Apply for 14 posts, details here

LBSNAA Recruitment: Detailed vacancy notifications for the posts are available on the vacancy page of the LBSNAA website, lbsnaa.gov.in.
The LBSNAA is a academy where trainee and serving civil servants are enrolled (HT Photo)
Published on May 15, 2022
HT Education Desk, New Delhi

Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) Dehradun, a central institute for training of All India Services (AIS) and other Civil Cervices, has invited applications from eligible candidates to for 14 posts on deputation/absorption basis. 

The vacancies are: 

  1. Store keeper (1 vacancy): Deputation including short-term contract or absorption
  2. Junior Accounts Officer (1 vacancy): Deputation
  3. Library and Information Assistant ( 3 vacancies): Deputation
  4. Data Entry Operator, Grade-C (1 vacancy): Deputation
  5. Data Entry Operator, Grade-B (1 vacancy): Deputation
  6. Assistant Physical Training Instructor/Sports Officer (1 vacancy): Deputation/absorption 
  7. Radiographer (1 vacancy): Deputation/absorption
  8. Offset Machinemen (1 vacancy): Deputation
  9. Stenographer Grade-II (2 vacancies): Deputation
  10. Staff Car Driver Grade-II (1 vacancy): Deputation/absorption/re-employment of Armed Forces personnel
  11. Staff Car Driver Ordinary grade (1 vacancy): Deputation/absorption/re-employment of Armed Forces personnel.

Detailed vacancy notifications for the posts are available on the vacancy page of the LBSNAA website, lbsnaa.gov.in.

Candidates can read the notifications for information on eligibility, selection process, application deadline and how to apply.

Click here for more information.

