LIC AAO Mains Exam 2023: Link to change exam centre to Srinagar & Imphal out

Life Insurance Corporation has activated LIC AAO Mains Exam 2023 link to change exam centre. The exam centres can be changed to Srinagar and Imphal for main examination. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

The main examination will be conducted on March 18, 2023. As per the official notice, LIC has added “Imphal” and “Srinagar” as an examination centre for the upcoming Main Examination for “Recruitment of AAO (Generalist)-2023”. Candidates who would like to change their examination centre for the Main Examination to either “Imphal” or “Srinagar” can do so from the given link on the official website.

The link will be available from March 10 to March 12, 2023. Once the candidate clicks the relevant link, he/she can access window for updating his/her Main Examination centre to “Imphal” or “Srinagar” before the last date.

Candidates who want to make the changes are required to use the registration number or roll number, date of birth/ password for effecting the change. The candidates must note that option once exercised for change will not be allowed to be modified later.

The prelims examination was conducted in February 2023 and the result was announced on March 10, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of LIC.

