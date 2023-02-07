Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023: How to download admit card at licindia.in

employment news
Published on Feb 07, 2023 12:33 PM IST

LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023 releasing soon. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023: How to download admit card at licindia.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Life Insurance Corporation of India will release LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023 soon. The f Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist) preliminary exam admit card will be available to candidates on the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

As per the detailed notification, the call letter for online examination will be available 7 to 10 days before examination. The preliminary examination will be conducted on February 17 and 20, 2023. The main examination will be conducted on March 18, 2023.

The prelims examination will comprise of three sections- Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude and English language. The number of questions is 100 and maximum marks is 70. The duration of exam is 1 hour.

LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023: How to download admit card

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in.
  • Click on careers link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023 link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

