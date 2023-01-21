LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 9394 posts at licindia.in, details here
LIC will recruit candidates for ADO posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of LIC at licindia.in.
Life Insurance Corporation of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice Development Officers post. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of LIC at licindia.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 9394 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: January 21, 2023
- Closing date of application: February 10, 2023
- Download of call letter: March 4, 2023
- Date of Preliminary exam: March 12, 2023
- Date of main exam: April 8, 2023
Vacancy Details
- Southern Zonal Office: 1516 posts
- South Central Zonal Office: 1408 posts
- North Zonal Office: 1216 posts
- North Central Zonal Office: 1033 posts
- Eastern Zonal Office: 1049 posts
- East Central Zonal Office: 669 posts
- Central Zonal Office: 561 posts
- Western Zonal Office: 1942 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the educational qualification through Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years of age.
Selection Process
Selection will be made on the basis of on-line tests, followed by an interview of the candidates who qualify in the on-line test and subsequent pre-recruitment Medical examination.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹750/- for other than SC/ST candidates and ₹100/- for SC/ST candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, UPI, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.