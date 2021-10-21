Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIC AE & AAO Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

LIC AE & AAO Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of LIC on licindia.in. 
LIC AE & AAO Admit Card 2021 released, download link here
Published on Oct 21, 2021 05:40 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Life Insurance Corporation of India has released LIC AE & AAO Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will appear for Assistant Engineers & Assistant Administrative Officers (Specialist) exam can download the admit card through the official site of LIC on licindia.in. The examination will be conducted on October 31, 2021. 

The main examination will consist of objective tests for 300 marks and descriptive test for 25 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online. The objective test will have separate timing for every section. Candidates will have to answer descriptive test by typing on the computer. Descriptive test will be administered immediately after the completion of the objective test.

Direct link to download admit card

LIC AE & AAO Admit Card 2021: How to download 

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of LIC on licindia.in.
  • Go to careers link available on the home page.
  • Click on LIC AE & AAO Admit Card 2021 link available on the newly opened page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

