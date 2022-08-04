LIC HFL recruitment 2022: 80 Assistant/ Assistant Manager posts on offer
LIC Housing Finance Limited has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistants and Assistant Managers. The application process has commenced from July 4 and the last date for the submission of application form is August 25.
The exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in September and October.
LIC HFL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: The recruitment drive will fill up 80 vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for the post of Assistant and 30 are for the post of Assistant Manager.
LIC HFL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹800 for the post of Assistant and Assistant Manager.
LIC HFL recruitment 2022: How to apply
Visit the official website at lichousing.com
On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab
Now click on the application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Pay the application fee
Take a printout for future reference.