Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / Manipur Public Service Commission to recruit 300 medical officers, know more
employment news

Manipur Public Service Commission to recruit 300 medical officers, know more

Published on Oct 03, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Manipur Public Service Commission to recruit 300 medical officers, know more(HT)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited applications to recruit 300 medical officers in the Manipur Health Service Grade IV under Health Department, Government of Manipur. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and the last date for submission of the forms is October 20.

Apply online

Job details

Along with the educational qualification, candidates should also have the knowledge of Manipuri language or any of the tribal dialect of Manipur. “The candidate must be a permanent resident of Manipur provided that a candidate whose parent or any of his or her ancestors in his or her direct lineage are permanent resident of the state with proper documentary proof,” the Commission has said.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam which will be held at Imphal. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. On the basis of the written exam candidates will be called for an interview up to a maximum of 2 times the number of vacancies for each category provided that they secure minimum qualifying marks decided by the Commission.

RELATED STORIES

The final merit list will be based on the written exam and interview marks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
state of manipur jobs
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC to recruit Assistant Conservator of Forests, know more

Assam: APSC to recruit research assistant in planning services

SSB to conduct walk-in interview for GDMOs, specialist doctors

Indian Oil offers apprenticeship in pipelines division; check eligibility
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP