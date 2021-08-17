MANIT Bhopal Recruitment 2021: Apply for various faculty posts

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal has invited applications for various faculty posts. Interested candidates can check the detailed notifications on the official website of MANIT Bhopal at manit.ac.in.

The application process is underway and the last date to apply is September 15 till 5 pm.

Candidates have to submit the application form along with credit point sheet and all enclosures in support of educational qualification, experience, category, documents for credit points claimed etc. to the following address “The Registrar, MANIT, Bhopal – 462003”.

MANIT Recruitment 2021 Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 107 vacancies of Assistant Professor Grade-II (on contract basis), Assistant Professor Grade- I.

MANIT Recruitment 2021 Application fee: The application fee for the general candidates is ₹1200. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD categories and women candidates are exempted from the application fee. The application fee for the overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder is USD $ 50.

The application fee and must be paid using SBI Collect. The fee can be paid by accessing the relevant page on the following path: State of Corporate/Institution: Madhya Pradesh; Type of Corporate/Institution: educational institutions→ Educational Institutions name: DIRECTOR-MANIT→ Recruitment Application

Note: Candidates can check the detailed notification below: