MCL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 295 various posts at mahanadicoal.in

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for various posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of MCL at mahanadicoal.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 23, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 295 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Jr.Overman: 82 posts

Mining Sirdar: 145 posts

Surveyor: 68 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to check the educational qualification and age limit can do it through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Computer Based Test (CBT) only. No personal interview will be held. The CBT will comprise of objective type questions with multiple choice of answers and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The instructions will be Bilingual (English/Hindi).

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1000/- + ₹180/- GST for General/ OBC/ EWS category candidates. SC / ST / PwBD /ESM/ Female candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of application fee. Application fee can be paid through On-line mode i.e. Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking etc.

