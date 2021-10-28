Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Meghalaya Police PET admit cards 2021 released on megpolice.gov.in, direct link

Meghalaya Police PET admit card 2021: Meghalaya Police releases admit cards for physical efficiency test of AB/UB group and follower group in the state police.
Candidates can download the Meghalaya Police PET admit cards from the official website of Meghalaya Police at megpolice.gov.in.( megpolice.gov.in)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 03:04 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Meghalaya Police on Thursday released the admit card for physical efficiency test of AB/UB group and follower group in the state police. Candidates who have to appear for the mentioned examination can download the admit cards on the official website of Meghalaya Police at megpolice.gov.in.

"All applications not rejected have been scheduled and PET Examination dates have been assigned to them", reads the official notification.

Direct link to download Meghalaya Police admit card 2021

How to download Meghalaya Police admit card 2021:

Click on the official website of Meghalaya Police at megpolice.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, "Recruitment 2019-20: Notice regarding downloading of Admit Card for Physical Efficiency Test".

Submit candidate reference number and date of birth.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out.

Meghalaya Police PET admit card 2021: Check schedule and read notice here

meghalaya police meghalaya police recruitment exam admit card
