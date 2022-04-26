MESCOM Recruitment: Engineering graduates can apply for 183 Apprentice posts
Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (MESCOM) has released a recruitment notification for 183 apprentice posts under the National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS).
Engineering Degree and Diploma holders who have passed out in 2019, 20 or 21 can apply for these posts on mhrdnats.gov.in.
Here are more details about the posts:
Graduate Apprentices
Department: Electrical and Electronics Engineering
Number of posts: 112
Monthly stipend: ₹9,000
Duration: 1 year
Technician (Diploma) Apprentices
Department: Electrical and Electronics Engineering
Number of posts: 71
Monthly stipend: ₹8,000
Duration: 1 year
Candidates who have already registered on the NATS portal can login, choose the job title, upload resume and apply for these posts. Those who are not registered with NATS will have to first register and apply for these posts after that.
Read the official notification for more information.