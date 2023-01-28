Ministry of Defence to recruit 1793 Tradesman Mate & Fireman posts, details here
Minsitry of Defence will recruit candidates for 1793 Tradesman Mate and Fireman posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AOC at aocrecruitment.gov.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 1793 posts. The registration dates has not been shared on the notification. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Tradesman Mate: 1249 posts
- Fireman: 544 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available on employment news.
Pay Scale
- Tradesman Mate: Level-1 ₹18000/- to ₹56900/-
- Fireman: Level-2 ₹19900/- to ₹63200/-
Other Details
The vacancies shown in the advertisement are provisional and may vary. The vacancies may be reduced/ increased or even withdrawn without assigning any reason thereof. This recruitment process can be cancelled/ postponed/ terminated without assigning any reason, at any stage.