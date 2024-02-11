MMMUT Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for Faculty Positions till Feb 28

Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur, has invited applications for faculty positions. The applictaion process is underway, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is February 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.mmmut.ac.in. MMMUT Faculty Recruitment 2024: 110 vacancies for professors, associate professors, and assistant professors

MMMUT Faculty Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 110 vacancies, of which 22 vacancies are for Professor posts, 31 vacancies are for Associate Professor posts, and 57 vacancies are for Assistant Professor posts.

MMMUT Faculty Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is ₹1250 for SC/ST and PwDC candidates and ₹2500 for general, OBC, and EWS candidates.

MMMUT Faculty Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.mmmut.ac.in

Click on the carrier tab

Next, click on the “Link for Filling Online Application Form for Regular Faculty Recruitment.”

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.

Candidates must submit the printout of the completed online application form submitted through the prescribed link with proof of prescribed fee deposition. All necessary enclosures/ documents should be sent to the Registrar, Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur – 273010 (U.P.) through Registered/ Speed Post only to reach the latest by 05.00 p.m. on March 11.