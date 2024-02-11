 MMMUT Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for Faculty Positions till Feb 28 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / MMMUT Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for Faculty Positions till Feb 28

MMMUT Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for Faculty Positions till Feb 28

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 11, 2024 04:53 PM IST

MMMUT invites applications for faculty positions; apply by February 28.

Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur, has invited applications for faculty positions. The applictaion process is underway, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is February 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.mmmut.ac.in.

MMMUT Faculty Recruitment 2024: 110 vacancies for professors, associate professors, and assistant professors
MMMUT Faculty Recruitment 2024: 110 vacancies for professors, associate professors, and assistant professors

MMMUT Faculty Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 110 vacancies, of which 22 vacancies are for Professor posts, 31 vacancies are for Associate Professor posts, and 57 vacancies are for Assistant Professor posts.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

MMMUT Faculty Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is 1250 for SC/ST and PwDC candidates and 2500 for general, OBC, and EWS candidates.

MMMUT Faculty Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.mmmut.ac.in

Click on the carrier tab

Next, click on the “Link for Filling Online Application Form for Regular Faculty Recruitment.”

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.

Candidates must submit the printout of the completed online application form submitted through the prescribed link with proof of prescribed fee deposition. All necessary enclosures/ documents should be sent to the Registrar, Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur – 273010 (U.P.) through Registered/ Speed Post only to reach the latest by 05.00 p.m. on March 11.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On