Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 27 Engineering and other posts
employment news

MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 27 Engineering and other posts

MMRCL to recruit candidates for Engineering and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of MMRCL on mmrcl.com.
MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 27 Engineering and other posts
Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:42 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, MMRCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Engineering and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of MMRCL on mmrcl.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 15, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 27 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Asst. General Manager: 5 Posts
  • Assistant Manager: 2 Posts
  • Deputy Engineer: 2 Posts
  • Jr. Supervisor: 1 Post
  • Jr. Engineer: 16 Posts
  • Assistant (IT): 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection Process

Candidates applying for the posts mentioned in the advertisement will be called for Personal Interview. MMRCL reserves the right to shortlist the Candidates for Personal Interview.

Where to apply 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to send the filled up application form along with other necessary documents to Deputy General Manager (HR), Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, MMRCL –Line 3 Transit Office, E Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400051. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri mmrcl
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP