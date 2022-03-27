MNRE Recruitment: Apply for Scientist vacancy at Ministry of Renewable Energy

The Ministry of Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India, will recruit for Scientist ‘E’ and ‘F’ posts on direct recruitment basis. Eligible candidates can apply at career.nise.res.in.

The last date to apply is 30 days from the date of the advertisement. The ad was published on March 26.

There are four vacancies for the ‘Scientist E’ post and one is reserved for OBC candidates. For the ‘Scientist F’ post, the number of vacancies is four and one is reserved for OBC category candidates.

For the ‘Scientist E’ post, eligibility criteria include a doctorate degree in Natural Science or a Masters degree in Engineering or Technology. In addition to this, 10 years of experience in R&D, project management and policy regulation relevant to renewable energy is required.

Candidates with experience in handling national and international projects in emerging areas of renewable energy are desirable, the ministry said. The upper age limit is 45 years.

For ‘Scientist F’ posts, a doctorate degree in Natural Science or a Masters degree in Engineering or Technology is required, along with 12 years of work experience. Desirable candidates are those who have experience of handling national and international projects in emerging areas of renewable energy. The upper age limit is 50 years.

To know how to apply, read the official notification.