MoES recruitment 2021: Apply for 81 positions at moes.gov.in

Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) has invited applications for various job openings. The application forms are available on the official website, moes.gov.in. The last date to fill and submit the application forms is August 20. A total of 81 positions will be filled project scientist, senior research fellow, technical assistant and field assistant posts.

Apply online

Job notification, other details

"Applications are invited for filling up of temporary project positions for various programs such as Coastal Process and Hazards, Marine Pollution and Marine Litter, Ecosystem and Critical Habitats, and Marine Spatial Planning. The posts are purely on temporary and on contract basis, initially for a period of 1 year and may likely to be extended, based on the performance review and based on the project requirements," MoES has notified.

The recruitment will be done to fill vacancies in National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR).

Candidates should apply online and also send hardcopy of the application form to The Director, National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), Ministry of Earth Sciences, 2nd Floor, NIOT Campus, Velachery-Tambaram Main Road, Pallikaranai, Chennai 600 100 in a cover superscribed as “Application for <mention Post code> - <Reference no>.

