Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / MoES recruitment 2021: Apply for 81 positions at moes.gov.in
employment news

MoES recruitment 2021: Apply for 81 positions at moes.gov.in

Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) has invited applications for various job openings. The application forms are available on the official website, moes.gov.in. The last date to fill and submit the application forms is August 20.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 11:36 AM IST
MoES recruitment 2021: Apply for 81 positions at moes.gov.in (Representative Image)

Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) has invited applications for various job openings. The application forms are available on the official website, moes.gov.in. The last date to fill and submit the application forms is August 20. A total of 81 positions will be filled project scientist, senior research fellow, technical assistant and field assistant posts.

Apply online

Job notification, other details

"Applications are invited for filling up of temporary project positions for various programs such as Coastal Process and Hazards, Marine Pollution and Marine Litter, Ecosystem and Critical Habitats, and Marine Spatial Planning. The posts are purely on temporary and on contract basis, initially for a period of 1 year and may likely to be extended, based on the performance review and based on the project requirements," MoES has notified.

The recruitment will be done to fill vacancies in National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR).

Candidates should apply online and also send hardcopy of the application form to The Director, National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), Ministry of Earth Sciences, 2nd Floor, NIOT Campus, Velachery-Tambaram Main Road, Pallikaranai, Chennai 600 100 in a cover superscribed as “Application for <mention Post code> - <Reference no>.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
moes
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Amul dedicates doodle to Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Seen it yet?

A gifted mind and a pure soul

Old video of largest transforming human image goes viral. Watch

Telangana: First Two Transgender Clinics Get Launched In Hyderabad
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP