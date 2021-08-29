MOIL limited to recruit for mine foreman, supervisor, other posts

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MOIL Limited (formerly known as Manganese Ore India Limited) has invited applications to fill vacancies in mine foreman, electrical supervisor, trainee electrical supervisor, mine mate and blaster posts.
AUG 29, 2021
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 05:09 PM IST
MOIL Limited (formerly known as Manganese Ore India Limited) has invited applications to fill vacancies in mine foreman, electrical supervisor, trainee electrical supervisor, mine mate and blaster posts. The application forms are available on the official website and the deadline for the submission of the forms is September 15.

• Mine Foreman: 4 posts

• Sel. Gr. Mine Foreman/Trainee Select Grade Mine Foreman: 9 posts

• Mine Mate Gr.-I: 13 posts

• Blaster Gr.-II: 12 posts

A computer-based test will be held to select candidates. The test will be held at New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, and Bengaluru. “Candidates are required to appear in the Computer Based Online Test at their own expenses and if shortlisted in the Computer Based Online Test as per the above criteria. MOIL reserves the right to shortlist the candidates for Computer Based Online Test,” candidates have been informed about the test.

Class 10 pass with relevant certificate of competency or those with Diploma in mining and mine surveying are eligible for this recruitment drive.

“The final list of selected candidates will also be uploaded in the MOIL website and they will also be intimated about Documents Verification (DV) & Pre-Employment Medical Examination through MOIL website and through their registered E-mail Id only,” the recruitment body has said.

