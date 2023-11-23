Madhya Pradesh High Court has invited applications for Civil Judge posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of MP High Court at mphc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 138 posts in the organization.

MP High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Apply for 138 posts at mphc.gov.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date to apply is till December 18, 2023. Read below for important dates, eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Correction window: December 22 to December 24, 2023

Online written test: January 14, 2024

Result declaration: February 26, 2023

Mains examination dates: March 30, 31, 2024

Main exam result declaration: May 10, 2024

Eligibility Criteria

The age limit of the candidates should be between 21 to 35 years of age. The educational qualification can be checked by candidates on the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹977/- for unreserved category, ₹577/- for PWD/ SC/ ST/ OBC Candidates of MP State. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPHC. For all government jobs details, check here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}