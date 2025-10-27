MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 released at esb.mp.gov.in, download hall tickets here

M.P Employees Selection Board, MPESB, has released the admit card for the MP Police Constable recruitment exam 2025. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 is out at esb.mp.gov.in. The direct link to download hall tickets is given here.

Candidates can download their admit cards by entering details like Application Number, Date of Birth, and First 2 Letters of Mother's Name and Last 4 digit of Aadhaar Number.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD MP POLICE CONSTABLE ADMIT CARD 2025 The recruitment examination is scheduled to commence from October 30, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Through this recruitment drive, MPESB will fill up 7500 posts in the organisation.

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025: How to download Candidates can download the admit cards by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the admit card for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025.

3. Enter your details to log in, and submit.

4. Check your admit card displayed on the screen.

5. Download the admit card.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of MPESB.