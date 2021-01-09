IND USA
MP Police Constable Recruitment: Application begins for 4000 vacancies

MP Constable Recruitment 2020: The Professional Examination Board (PEB), Madhya Pradesh has invited online applications for recruitment against 4000 vacancies for the post of constable.
By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 01:00 PM IST
MP police constable recruitment 2020(HT File)

According to the revised notification, the application process began on January 8 and will end on January 22. Applicants can make changes in their application form till January 27.

The selection process includes a recruitment exam followed by a physical efficiency test (PET). There are a total of 138 vacancies of Constable (Radio) and 3862 vacancies of Constable (GD).

The recruitment exam will be conducted on March 6. Aspirants are advised to read the official notification for eligibility.

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years

Maximum Age for UR (Male) - 33 Years

Maximum Age for UR (Female)/ OBC/ SC/ ST - 38 Years

