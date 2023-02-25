Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP SET 2023 application process to end tomorrow at mppsc.mp.gov.in

Published on Feb 25, 2023 08:22 PM IST

MPPSC will end the application process for Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2023 on February 26.

ByHT Education Desk

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will end the application process for Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2023 on February 26. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to make corrections in the applications from March 1 to March 28.

Candidates from the unreserved, EWS, and general category women applicants, as well as residents from outside the MP, should pay a fee of 500 rupees.

The MP SET 2023 will be conducted in offline mode. The SET 2023 exam consists of two papers: a general paper on teaching and research aptitude and a selected (elective) subject. The first exam will last 60 minutes and consist of a 100-mark first-question paper.

Direct link to apply

MP SET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference.

