MPPEB Group 3 recruitment 2022: Application process begins at peb.mp.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has invited application for Group-03 Sub Engineer, Draftsman, and other post. The application process has commenced from today, August 1 and the last date to fill the application form is August 16. Candidates can apply online at peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates will be able to make changes to their submitted forms till August 21.The MPPEB Group 3 exam will be conducted on September 24, 2022, from 9.00 AM to 12 PM and from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MPPEB Group 3 recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2557 vacancies of Group-03 Sub Engineer, Draftsman, and other post.

MPPEB 2022 Group 3 recruitment application fee: Candidates from the unreserved category are required to pay a Rs. 500 application fee, while applicants from the reserved category are required to pay a Rs. 250 application fee.

Direct link to apply here

Notification here

MPPEB Group 3 recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Online Form - Group-03 Sub Engineer, Draftsman and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022”

Create profile to register and apply for the post

Upload documents, pay fee and submit

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Download and take a printout.