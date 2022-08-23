MPPEB group 3 recruitment: Registration for 2557 posts ends today

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will close the application process for Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftsman, and other posts on August 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official website peb.mp.gov.in till August 23, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The recruitment drive is to fill as many as 2,557 vacancies of Group-03 posts.

After the application window is closed, the correction window for editing application forms will be available till August 28, 2022.

For shortlisting candidates, a combined recruitment test will be conducted on September 24, 2022.

Application fee for these posts is ₹500 for candidates from unreserved category, the fee is ₹250 for candidates from reserved category.

Direct link to apply