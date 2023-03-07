MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023: Registration begins at esb.mp.gov.in, link here

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has started the registration for MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023 on March 6, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the Group 4 posts can apply online through the official site of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is till March 20, 2023. The examination will be conducted on July 2, 2023 in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11 am and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. This recruitment drive will fill up 3047 Group 4 posts in the organization.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 board exam from a recognized board and have a degree/ diploma is relevant field can apply for the posts. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 40 years of age as on January 1, 2023. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.

Click on MPPEB Group 4 Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

