MPPEB Group 5 application process ends on March 29, apply at esb.mp.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will end the registration process for Group 5 vacancies on March 28. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

The group 5 recruitment examination will be conducted on June 17. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4852 vacancies in the organisation.

Candidates should pay an application fee of Rs. 500 for candidates in the unreserved category and Rs. 250 for candidates in the reserved category.

MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

Click on the Group 5 application link and proceed with the registration

Fill up the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

