Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / MPPEB PNST 2021: Application process begins at peb.mp.gov.in

MPPEB PNST 2021: Application process begins at peb.mp.gov.in

employment news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 07:45 PM IST

MPPEB PNST 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has started accepting online applications for the Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2021.

Interested female candidates can apply for the selection test at the official website peb.mp.gov.in(PTI file)
ByHT Education Desk

MPPEB PNST 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has started accepting online applications for the Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2021. Interested female candidates can apply for the selection test at the official website peb.mp.gov.in

MPPEB conducts PNST to admit students to B.Sc Nursing which is a 4 year course, in government nursing institutes.

The last date to apply for the posts is September 20, 2022.

The PNST exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 17 and 18, 2022 to fill 810 seats in 6 government run nursing institutes in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 17 to 30 years of age as on October 1, 2021. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

After the PNST exam, counseling for admissions to undergraduate nursing courses will begin.

The application fee is Rs.400 for general category candidates and Rs.200 for reserved category candidates.

Here’s how to apply

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Online Form - Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2021’

Click on apply link and register

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit the application and save for future purposes

Direct link to apply here. Click here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh nursing student
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP