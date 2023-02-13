Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MPPEB releases MP Excise Constable admit card at peb.mp.gov.in, direct link

employment news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 11:30 AM IST

Candidates can download MP Excise Constable admit card from peb.mp.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board(MPPEB) has released admit cards for the Excise Constable exam scheduled to begin on February 20. Candidates can download it from peb.mp.gov.in. The direct link is given below.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 313 regular and 149 backlog vacancies of Excise Constables in Madhya Pradesh.

Along with admit cards, MPPEB has also issued exam day guidelines for candidates.

Candidates are required to adhere to guidelines and new process for Social Distancing and hygiene to ensure safety and health of their own and fellow candidates, it said.

“For safety purposes, PEB strongly advises candidates not to bring anything other than permitted items. However, in case of unavoidable situation, there will be arrangement to store the bags at centres at owner’s risk,” it added.

MPPEB said that candidates should reach the exam venue as per reporting time mentioned on admit cards.

Items allowed inside exam venue are: Exam related documents like admit card and ID card, a simple and transparent ballpoint pen, additional photograph to be pasted on attendance sheet, personal hand sanitizer in 50 ml bottle and transparent water bottle.

Download admit card and check exam day guidelines here.

