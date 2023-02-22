Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / MPPGCL to recruit 453 JE, AE & other posts, registration begins February 24

MPPGCL to recruit 453 JE, AE & other posts, registration begins February 24

employment news
Published on Feb 22, 2023 12:33 PM IST

MPPGCL will recruit candidates for JE, AE and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online from February 24, 2023 at mppgcl.mp.gov.in.

MPPGCL to recruit 453 JE, AE & other posts, registration begins February 24
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

MP Power Generating Company Limited has invited applications from candidates for JE, AE and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of MPPGCL at mppgcl.mp.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 453 posts in the organisation.

The registration process will begin on February 24 and will close on March 16, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Engineer: 19 posts
  • Accounts Officer: 46 posts
  • Fire Officer: 2 posts
  • Law Officer: 2 posts
  • Shift Chemist: 15 posts
  • Manager: 10 posts
  • Junior Engineer: 70 posts
  • Junior Engineer/ Assistant Manager: 280 posts
  • Management Executive: 4 posts
  • Law Officer/ Legal Executive: 4 posts
  • Manager: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online exam followed by document verification by the respective company to which the candidate is allocated.

Application Fees

The application fees of 1200/- for unreserved category and 600/- for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD category candidates of M.P domicile. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPPGCL.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP