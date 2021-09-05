Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MPPSC forest service main exam 2019 admit card on Sept 9

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conduct the state forest service main exam 2019 on September 19.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 04:01 PM IST
MPPSC forest service main exam 2019 admit card on Sept 9(Shankar Mourya/HT photo)

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conduct the state forest service main exam 2019 on September 19. The exam will be held for those candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam held on November 14, 2019. The result of the preliminary exam was released on December 21, 2020.

The Commission has informed candidates that the admit card of the candidates who have been selected for the exam will be released on September 9. Candidates will be able to download the admit card for the exam from the official websites mppsc.nic.in, mponline.gov.in and mppsc.com. The admit cards will remain available on the website of the Commission till September 17.

The MPPSC state forest service main exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Meanwhile, new date for the dental surgeon exam is expected. The exam was earlier scheduled on September 5, but was postponed later. “The exam has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and new date will be announced soon,” the Commission had informed candidates.

