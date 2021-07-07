Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MPPSC recruitment 2021 for Assistant Manager post, Apply online

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited applications to recruit Assistant Managers in Department of Public Health and Family Welfare.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 07:14 PM IST
MPPSC recruitment 2021 for Assistant Manager post, Apply online

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited applications to recruit Assistant Managers in Department of Public Health and Family Welfare. A total of 63 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates with postgraduate degree can apply for this post.

Apply Online (Link will be generated on July 16)

The application forms will be available on the website of the Commission July 16 onwards. The last date for submission of the application forms is August 15.

Candidates should be between 21-40 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam which will be held on October 24 at Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

Click here for more details on educational qualification, age limit, other details

MPPSC recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

Go to the official website, mppsc.nic.in

Click on the recruitment link

Enter the details in the registration form

Submit personal details, photographs, signatures

Take a printout of the application form

