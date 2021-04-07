Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh Recruitment: Apply for 172 posts from Apr 8

The registration process to fill 172 Group A, B and C posts in Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh (MCC) will begin on Thursday, April 8. Candidates who want to apply for the jobs can do it online through the Municipality’s official website at mcchandigarh.gov.in. The application process will continue till May 3, 2021.

MCC had recently issued recruitment notification for 172 Group A, B and C posts.

In the recruitment notification, the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh mentioned that there were vacancies for 81 firemen, 1 station fire officer, 41 clerks, 2 SDEs, 4 JEs, law officers, data entry operator and various other posts.

Although, the Municipal Corporation is yet to confirm the date of examination, the last date to fill the application form is May 3 and the last date to pay the exam fee is May 5.

MMC had informed in the notification that Punjab University will conduct the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh Recruitment examination and declare the results.

Candidates should visit the official website of Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh to know about the eligibility conditions, educational qualification and selection process to fill the posts.