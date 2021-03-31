IND USA
Nonfarm payrolls surged by 379,000 jobs last month after rising 166,000 in January. Payrolls fell in December for the first time in eight months. The economy has recouped 12.7 million of the 22.2 million jobs lost in the pandemic recession.(AFP)
employment news

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021: Apply for 172 posts

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will recruit candidates for 172 Fireman, Clerk and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of mcchandigarh.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 31, 2021 12:50 PM IST

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has invited applications from candidates to apply for Clerk and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on mcchandigarh.gov.in. The application process would begin on April 8, 2021 onwards.

This recruitment drive will fill up 172 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 3, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
SDO1 Post 
Accountant 2 Posts 
Sub inspector 6 Posts 
JE13 Posts 
Draftsman 6 Posts 
Clerk41 Posts
Steno typist 5 Posts 
Data Entry 2 Posts 
Patwari 1 Post 
Gardening Supervisor 2 Posts
Junior Draftman 3 Posts 
Computer programmer 1 Post 
LA Office 1 Post
Fireman81 Posts 
Driver4 Posts
Fire Officer 1 Post

Selection Process

Panjab University will be conducting the recruitment process. The written examination will be conducted by the varsity. Through this recruitment drive Group A, B and C vacancies will be filled up.

The civic body has prepared terms and conditions for all posts, including reservation criteria, age and educational qualification.

Detailed Notification


government jobs recruitment notice clerk jobs + 1 more

