Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021: Apply for 172 posts
Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has invited applications from candidates to apply for Clerk and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on mcchandigarh.gov.in. The application process would begin on April 8, 2021 onwards.
This recruitment drive will fill up 172 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 3, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
|Name of the Post
|Number of Vacancies
|SDO
|1 Post
|Accountant
|2 Posts
|Sub inspector
|6 Posts
|JE
|13 Posts
|Draftsman
|6 Posts
|Clerk
|41 Posts
|Steno typist
|5 Posts
|Data Entry
|2 Posts
|Patwari
|1 Post
|Gardening Supervisor
|2 Posts
|Junior Draftman
|3 Posts
|Computer programmer
|1 Post
|LA Office
|1 Post
|Fireman
|81 Posts
|Driver
|4 Posts
|Fire Officer
|1 Post
Selection Process
Panjab University will be conducting the recruitment process. The written examination will be conducted by the varsity. Through this recruitment drive Group A, B and C vacancies will be filled up.
The civic body has prepared terms and conditions for all posts, including reservation criteria, age and educational qualification.
Detailed Notification