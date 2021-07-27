NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Apply for 153 Grade A posts

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NABARD on nabard.org. The registration process was started on July 17 and will end on August 7, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 153 Grade A posts in the organization. The Phase I prelims examination will be conducted in the last week of August 2021. The date of the Main Exam would be announced separately on the website. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Bachelor's degree in a particular discipline. The candidate must have studied that discipline as the main subject in the respective degree course and it must be mentioned in the Degree Certificate issued by the University/ Institute. The candidate must be between 21 to 30 years of age as on July 1, 2021.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of the preliminary exam, main exam and interview. Those candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam will have to appear for the main exam followed by interview. The calling Ratio to qualify for the main examination and interview would be a maximum of 1:25 and 1:3, respectively.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹150/- for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates and ₹800 for all other categories. The payment should be made through online mode.