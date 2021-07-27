Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Apply for 153 Grade A posts
employment news

NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Apply for 153 Grade A posts

NABARD to recruit candidates for Assistant Manager posts. Interested candidates can apply for Grade A posts through the official site of NABARD on nabard.org.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 08:52 AM IST
NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Apply for 153 Grade A posts

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NABARD on nabard.org. The registration process was started on July 17 and will end on August 7, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 153 Grade A posts in the organization. The Phase I prelims examination will be conducted in the last week of August 2021. The date of the Main Exam would be announced separately on the website. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Bachelor's degree in a particular discipline. The candidate must have studied that discipline as the main subject in the respective degree course and it must be mentioned in the Degree Certificate issued by the University/ Institute. The candidate must be between 21 to 30 years of age as on July 1, 2021.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of the preliminary exam, main exam and interview. Those candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam will have to appear for the main exam followed by interview. The calling Ratio to qualify for the main examination and interview would be a maximum of 1:25 and 1:3, respectively.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

The application fees is 150/- for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates and 800 for all other categories. The payment should be made through online mode.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nabard recruitment nabard.org sarkari naukri
TRENDING NEWS

Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet

85 Days of Night

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling

Meet the Recycle man of India, turning used PPE Kits and masks into bricks
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP