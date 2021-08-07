NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 153 posts

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development will end NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2021 registration process on August 7, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Assistant Manager posts can apply online through the official site of NABARD on nabard.org. The registration process was started on July 17, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 153 Grade A posts in the organization. Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Bachelor's degree in a particular discipline. The candidate must have studied that discipline as the main subject in the respective degree course and it must be mentioned in the Degree Certificate issued by the University/ Institute. To apply for the posts, candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of NABARD on nabard.org.

• Click on NABARD Grade A posts link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Now fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

• Once done, click on submit and your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹150/- for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates and ₹800 for all other categories. The payment should be made through online mode.