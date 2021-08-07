Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 153 posts
employment news

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 153 posts

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2021 registration process will end today, August 7, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for 153 posts can apply online through the official site of NABARD on nabard.org.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 07:50 AM IST
NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Apply for 153 Grade A posts

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development will end NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2021 registration process on August 7, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Assistant Manager posts can apply online through the official site of NABARD on nabard.org. The registration process was started on July 17, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 153 Grade A posts in the organization. Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Bachelor's degree in a particular discipline. The candidate must have studied that discipline as the main subject in the respective degree course and it must be mentioned in the Degree Certificate issued by the University/ Institute. To apply for the posts, candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of NABARD on nabard.org.

• Click on NABARD Grade A posts link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Now fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

• Once done, click on submit and your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 150/- for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates and 800 for all other categories. The payment should be made through online mode.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nabard grade a phase nabard recruitment nabard exam
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video

Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, people react with meme
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP