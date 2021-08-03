Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / NABARD Officers Prelims Exam 2021: Grade A, B dates released on nabard.org
employment news

NABARD Officers Prelims Exam 2021: Grade A, B dates released on nabard.org

NABARD Officers Prelims Exam 2021 dates have been announced. Grade A and Grade B examination will be conducted in September 2021. The official notice is available on nabard.org.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 04:30 PM IST
NABARD Officers Prelims Exam 2021: Grade A, B dates released on nabard.org

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has released the NABARD Officers Prelims Exam 2021 dates. The Grade A and B exam dates have been released and is available on the official site of NABARD on nabard.org.

As per the official notice, the Manager in Grade B (RDBS) will be conducted on September 17, 2021 and Assistant Manager in Grade A (RDBS/Rajbhasha) will be conducted on September 18, 2021.

The preliminary examination will comprise of 200 questions and each question will carry 200 marks. The question paper will be in Hindi and English. Composite time of 120 Minutes for all the tests together will be given. Those candidates who will qualify the written examination will be called for interview round. followed by interview. The calling Ratio to qualify for the main examination and interview would be a maximum of 1:25 and 1:3, respectively.

The last date to apply for Grade B and Grade A posts is till August 7, 2021. The registration process was started on July 17, 2021. A total 7 posts will be filled for Manager (RDBS) and 153 posts will be filled for AM (RDBS) and AM( Rajbhasha).

