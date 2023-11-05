NaBFID recruitment 2023: Apply for Officers (Analyst Grade) till Nov 13

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) has invited applications for appointment in Analyst Grade at NaBFID on a regular basis. The last date for the submission of the application form is November 13. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at nabfid.org.

NaBFID Invites Applications for Analyst Grade Appointment, Last Date November 13

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tentative examination will be conducted in the month of November-December 2023. The class letters will be released 10 days before the examination.

NaBFID recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 56 vacancies.

Details here:

Lending Operations: 15

Human Resources: 2

Investment & Treasury: 4

Information Technology & Operations: 4

General Administration: 7

Risk Management: 10

Legal: 2

Internal Audit & Compliance: 3

Internal Audit & Compliance: 2

Accounts: 2

Strategic Development and Partnerships: 4

Economist:1

NaBFID recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 32 years.

NaBFID recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is for General/ EWS/OBC candidates. For SC/ ST / PwBD candidates the application fee is ₹100.

NaBFID recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visit the official website at nabfid.org

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON