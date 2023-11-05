Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / NaBFID recruitment 2023: Apply for Officers (Analyst Grade) till Nov 13

NaBFID recruitment 2023: Apply for Officers (Analyst Grade) till Nov 13

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 05, 2023 07:03 PM IST

NaBFID recruitment 2023: Apply online for 56 vacancies till November 13.

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) has invited applications for appointment in Analyst Grade at NaBFID on a regular basis. The last date for the submission of the application form is November 13. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at nabfid.org.

NaBFID Invites Applications for Analyst Grade Appointment, Last Date November 13

The tentative examination will be conducted in the month of November-December 2023. The class letters will be released 10 days before the examination.

Direct link to apply

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

NaBFID recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 56 vacancies.

Details here:

Lending Operations: 15

Human Resources: 2

Investment & Treasury: 4

Information Technology & Operations: 4

General Administration: 7

Risk Management: 10

Legal: 2

Internal Audit & Compliance: 3

Internal Audit & Compliance: 2

Accounts: 2

Strategic Development and Partnerships: 4

Economist:1

NaBFID recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 32 years.

NaBFID recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is for General/ EWS/OBC candidates. For SC/ ST / PwBD candidates the application fee is 100.

NaBFID recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at nabfid.org

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
application recruitment vacancies jobs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP