Home / Education / Employment News / NALCO invites applications to recruit HEMM Operators
employment news

NALCO invites applications to recruit HEMM Operators

NALCO has invited applications to fill vacancies in HEMM operator posts. Candidates can apply at the official website of NALCO, nalcoindia.com.
NALCO invites applications to recruit HEMM Operators(Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 11:19 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has invited applications to fill vacancies in HEMM operator posts. Candidates can apply at the official website of NALCO, nalcoindia.com. The last date for submission of application forms is November 8.

NALCO recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • SUPT (HEMM Operator): 2 posts
  • JOT (HEMM Operator): 4 posts

“Candidates who have passed HSC with ITI (NCTVT/SCTE&VT) in any trade with Heavy Vehicle Driving license are eligible to apply. Valid first-aid certificate is desirable which must be acquired during training period, if not already acquired,” the recruiting organisation has said in the job notice.

While no experience is required to apply for SUPT (HEMM Operator) post, those applying for JOT (HEMM Operator) post need to have SUPT and EOAT training in NALCO.

The SUPT will be inducted for 12 Months and then JOT for 18 Months before placement at T0 Grade.

The upper age limit of applicants, as on February 28, 2021, is 27 years.

“During the probation period and/or after absorption, selected candidates will be posted in the NALCO’s establishments anywhere in India or abroad or any of the subsidiaries/joint ventures/business associates of NALCO & is transferable as per the organizational requirement. The selected candidates may be assigned jobs/ functions/ assignments related to their area as per the requirements of the Company including shift operation,” NALCO has said in the job notice.

 

Topics
nalco jobs
