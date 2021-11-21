National Disaster Management Authority to recruit senior research officers

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has invited applications to recruit four senior research officers. The application forms are available on the official website of the NDMA and the last date for submission of application forms is 45 days from date of publication in employment news. The job advertisement was published on the official website on November 8 and it was published on the November 20-26 edition of the employment news.

Job details, application forms

Postgraduates, MPhil and PhD candidates can apply for the job provided they have required work experience.

The maximum age limit for Senior Research officer for candidates belonging to general category is 35 years, it is 38 years for OBC and 40 years for SC. Details of age relaxation rules are available in the job notice.

“Interested individuals may send their bio-data in the prescribed proforma available on the NDMA website along with certificates establishing educational qualification, experience to Under Secretary (Admn.), National Disaster Management Authority, A-I, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi-110029 within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment news,” the job advertisement reads.

