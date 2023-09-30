National Housing Bank Officer Recruitment 2023: Apply for 43 Managerial posts at nhb.org.in
National Housing Bank will recruit candidates for Officer posts. Check complete details below.
National Housing Bank has invited applications form Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for various managerial posts through the official site of NHB at nhb.org.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 43 posts in the organization.
The registration process was opened on September 28 and will end on October 18, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- General Manager: 1 post
- Deputy General Manager: 1 post
- Assistant General Manager: 1 post
- Dy. Manager: 4 posts
- Assistant Manager: 17 posts
- Chief Economist: 1 post
- Senior Application Developer: 1 post
- Application Developer: 2 posts
- Senior Project Finance Officer: 7 posts
- Project Finance Officer: 8 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of written test followed by interview. The process of selection for each post is different and can be checked on the official notification attached above.
Application Fees
The application fees for SC/ST/PwBD category is ₹175/- and for others is ₹850/-. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NHB.