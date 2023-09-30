National Housing Bank has invited applications form Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for various managerial posts through the official site of NHB at nhb.org.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 43 posts in the organization.

National Housing Bank Officer Recruitment 2023: Apply for 43 Managerial posts at nhb.org.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process was opened on September 28 and will end on October 18, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

General Manager: 1 post

Deputy General Manager: 1 post

Assistant General Manager: 1 post

Dy. Manager: 4 posts

Assistant Manager: 17 posts

Chief Economist: 1 post

Senior Application Developer: 1 post

Application Developer: 2 posts

Senior Project Finance Officer: 7 posts

Project Finance Officer: 8 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test followed by interview. The process of selection for each post is different and can be checked on the official notification attached above.

Application Fees

The application fees for SC/ST/PwBD category is ₹175/- and for others is ₹850/-. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NHB.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}