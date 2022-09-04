National Institute of Hydrology recruitment: Apply for 18 posts of Scientists
NIH, Uttarakhand has invited applications for Scientists Posts.
National Institute of Hydrology, Uttarakhand has invited applications for 18 Scientists vacancies. Interested candidates can submit their application form in the prescribed format till October 20.
Vacancy details:
Scientist F: 1
Scientist C: 6
Scientist B: 11
Age limit:
The candidates age should not be more than 50 years for the post of Scientist F, and for the post of Scientist C candidates age should not be exceeding 40 years. The upper age limit for the post of Scientist B is 35 years.
Application fee: candidates have to submit ₹100 as application fee through Demand Draft.
National Institute of Hydrology recruitment: How to apply
Candidates have to submit their applications online through the official website at http://nihroorkee.gov.in/.
After the submission of online application form candidate's have to submit hard copy of the application form to the following address:
Senior Administrative Officer
National Institute of Hydrology
Jalvigyan Bhawan
Roorkee 247667, Distt Haridwar ( Uttarakhand).