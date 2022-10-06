Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NCCF Recruitment: BECIL invites applications for Asst, Jr Engineer posts

Published on Oct 06, 2022 03:36 PM IST

NCCF Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply for Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer posts on becil.com/vacancies up to October 24.

NCCF Recruitment: BECIL invites applications for Asst, Jr Engineer posts(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates to be deployed as Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers on outsource basis at offices of the office of National Cooperative Consumer’s Federation of India Ltd (NCCF).

Interested candidates can apply on becil.com/vacancies up to October 24. More information about these posts are given below:

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

Number of posts: 1

Place of work: Delhi

Salary: 58,819 per month

Qualification: Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized university/institute.

Experience: Preference will be given to candidates with work experience in planning/designing and overseeing of execution of construction of building structure, Preferably in government institution/organizations/autonomous institution/ PSUs.

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Number of posts: 4 (3 in Delhi, 1 in Bhopal)

Salary: 27,000 per month

Qualification : Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute/board with minimum 55% marks.

Experience: Preference will be given to candidates having two years working experience in planning/ execution/ maintenance of civil engineering works (preferably in government institutions/organizations/department /autonomous/academic institutions or Class-A contractors/ PSUs/other big/reputed firms).

Read the notification below for more details:

