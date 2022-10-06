NCCF Recruitment: BECIL invites applications for Asst, Jr Engineer posts
NCCF Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply for Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer posts on becil.com/vacancies up to October 24.
Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates to be deployed as Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers on outsource basis at offices of the office of National Cooperative Consumer’s Federation of India Ltd (NCCF).
Interested candidates can apply on becil.com/vacancies up to October 24. More information about these posts are given below:
Assistant Engineer (Civil)
Number of posts: 1
Place of work: Delhi
Salary: ₹58,819 per month
Qualification: Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized university/institute.
Experience: Preference will be given to candidates with work experience in planning/designing and overseeing of execution of construction of building structure, Preferably in government institution/organizations/autonomous institution/ PSUs.
Junior Engineer (Civil)
Number of posts: 4 (3 in Delhi, 1 in Bhopal)
Salary: ₹27,000 per month
Qualification : Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute/board with minimum 55% marks.
Experience: Preference will be given to candidates having two years working experience in planning/ execution/ maintenance of civil engineering works (preferably in government institutions/organizations/department /autonomous/academic institutions or Class-A contractors/ PSUs/other big/reputed firms).
Read the notification below for more details: