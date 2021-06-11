NCL Apprentice recruitment 2021: Apply for 1500 vacancies

NCL Apprentice recruitment 2021: Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has invited applications from the ITI passed candidates to to fill up 1500 vacancies for various post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NCL at http://nclcil.in/

The online application process began on June 10 and the last date to apply is July 9, till 5 pm.

Out of 1500 vacancies to be filled, 800 vacancies are for the post of Fitter, 500 vacancies for Electrician, 100 vacancies for welder and 100 vacancies are for Motor Machinic posts.

NCL Apprentice recruitment 2021 Age Limit: Candidates should be between the age of 16 to 24 years as of June 30

NCL Apprentice recruitment 2021 Educational qualification:

For the post of welder, the candidate should be 8th or ITI passes in welder trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP/MP based institutes only.

For the post of Electrician, the candidates should be 10th or ITI passed in Electric Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP/MP based Institutes only.

For the post of fitter, candidates should be 10th or ITI passed in Fitter Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP/MP based Institutes only.

For the post of Motor Machine, candidates should be10th or ITI passed in Motor Machanic Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP/MP based Institutes only.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at https://apprenticeshipindia.org/ or http://nclcil.in/

For more details check the notification on the official website of NCL at http://nclcil.in/