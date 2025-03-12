NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1765 posts at nclcil.in, direct link to apply here

Northern Coalfields Limited, NCL has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NCL at nclcil.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1765 posts in the organisation. NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1765 posts at nclcil.in, direct link

The registration process begins on March 12 and will end on March 18, 2025. The date of reporting for candidates placed under merit for Assessment of eligibility and thereafter Joining as Apprentice Trainee is from March 24 onwards.

Vacancy Details

1. Graduates: 152 posts

2. Diploma: 597 posts

3. Trade Apprentices: 941 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification to apply for the posts can be checked by candidates on the Detailed Notification available here.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 26 years as on the Cut-off date i.e. 01/03/2025. That is, the Candidate/Applicant should have born on or in between 02/03/1999 to 02/03/2007.

Selection Process

All disciplines of Graduate, Diploma: Merit shall be drawn on the basis of the marks scored (As provided and declared under online application) by the applying candidates in their qualifying examination stream of Graduation/Diploma against which they are applying for Apprentice Training.

All diciplines of ITI trades: The merit of respective trade comprising the applying candidates shall be drawn on the basis of the average of their passing percentage in matriculation and respective NTC/STC of respective trade corresponding to the post applied and desired qualification as provisioned.

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of NCL.

2. Click on recruitment link and a new page will open.

3. Now click on Apprentice apply online link.

4. Register yourself and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NCL.