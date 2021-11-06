Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NFL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 183 Non Executive posts, details here

NFL to recruit candidates for Non Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of NFL on nationalfertilizers.com.
NFL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 183 Non Executive posts, details here(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 05:49 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Fertilisers Limited, NFL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Non Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NFL on nationalfertilizers.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 183 posts in the organization. 

Only one application per candidate for a particular post is allowed. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
Junior Engineering Assistant Grade II 109 Posts 
Attendant Grade I 27 Posts 
Loco Attendant 23 Posts 
Attendant Grade-I9 Posts
Marketing Representative 15 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification Available here

RELATED STORIES

Selection Process

These being Group „C‟ Non - Executive (Worker) level post, there will be no interview and selection of the candidates for appointment shall be made purely on the basis of marks obtained in online test and subject to verification of certificates/testimonials etc.

Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay 200/- plus applicable bank charges for the posts mentioned above as application fees. Payment should be made online. SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Departmental category candidates are not required to pay any application fee. 

