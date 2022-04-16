NHAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 80 Managerial posts on nhai.gov.in

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is till May 2, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 80 posts in the organisation.

The last date for receipt of printout of online application along with requisite documents from parent department. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

General Manager (Technical): 23 Posts

Deputy General Manager (Technical): 26 Posts

Manager (Technical): 31 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through<strong> Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Where to Apply

The filled up application form along with other documents should read the “DGM (HR & Admn)-IA/ IB, National Highways Authority of India Plot No.G5-&6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075 before the last date.