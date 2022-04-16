Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / NHAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 80 Managerial posts on nhai.gov.in
employment news

NHAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 80 Managerial posts on nhai.gov.in

NHAI will recruit candidates for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. 
NHAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 80 Managerial posts on nhai.gov.in
Published on Apr 16, 2022 01:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is till May 2, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 80 posts in the organisation. 

The last date for receipt of printout of online application along with requisite documents from parent department. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • General Manager (Technical): 23 Posts
  • Deputy General Manager (Technical): 26 Posts
  • Manager (Technical): 31 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through&lt;strong&gt; Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Where to Apply

The filled up application form along with other documents should read the “DGM (HR & Admn)-IA/ IB, National Highways Authority of India Plot No.G5-&6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075 before the last date. 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nhai sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP