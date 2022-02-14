NHM Assam recruitment 2021: Apply for 154 vacancies of Medical Officer

National Health Mission (NHM), Assam has invited online applications for 154 vacancies of Medical Officers. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is February 20. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NHM Assam at nhm.assam.gov.in.

NHM Assam recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidates should possess MBBS degree from the recognized medical college and registered with the Assam medical council or medical council of India.

NHM Assam recruitment age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 62 years as on January 1, 2022.

NHM Assam recruitment monthly remuneration: Selected candidates will get ₹50,000 as monthly remuneration.

Here is the direct link to apply

NHM Assam recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of NHM Assam at nhm.assam.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link that reads, "National Health Mission, Assam"

Click on the apply link given below the “Advertisement for the post of Medical Officer (MBBS) under NHM, Assam dated 10.2.2022”

Fill the application form

Submit the application form

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification here

