Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / NHM MP Recruitment: Notification out for 1,222 Staff Nurse, Pharmacist posts
employment news

NHM MP Recruitment: Notification out for 1,222 Staff Nurse, Pharmacist posts

Madhya Pradesh Nurse, Pharmacist Recruitment 2022: NHM, Madhya Pradesh has released a notification for recruitment of around 1,222 Staff Nurses and Pharmacists on sams.co.in. 
NHM MP Recruitment: Notification out for 1,222 Staff Nurse, Pharmacist posts
Published on Apr 25, 2022 08:58 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh has released a recruitment notification for Staff Nurses and Pharmacists. Eligible candidates can apply through the website of Strategic Alliance Management Services (SAMS), sams.co.in. 

The recruitment drive is for around 1,222 Contractual Staff Nurse and Pharmacist posts for the Urban Health and Wellness Center under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh. 

The application process will begin on May 1 and the last date to apply for these posts is May 30. 

The vacancies are: 611 Staff Nurses and 611 Pharmacists. Lower and upper age limits for both posts are 21 and 40 years, respectively. 

Salary of Staff Nurses will be 20,000 per month and for Pharmacists, it will be 15,000 per month. 

For eligibility and other details, read the official notification here

About SAMS

Strategic Alliance Management Services Private Limited (SAMS) is a pan-India, general management consultancy focused on public health and development sectors.

SAMS has two principal practice areas – HR consulting including recruitment, talent acquisition and third party payrolling (TPP); and procurement & supply chain management and drug logistics for National Health Programmes.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nhm
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP