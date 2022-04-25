NHM MP Recruitment: Notification out for 1,222 Staff Nurse, Pharmacist posts

National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh has released a recruitment notification for Staff Nurses and Pharmacists. Eligible candidates can apply through the website of Strategic Alliance Management Services (SAMS), sams.co.in.

The recruitment drive is for around 1,222 Contractual Staff Nurse and Pharmacist posts for the Urban Health and Wellness Center under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh.

The application process will begin on May 1 and the last date to apply for these posts is May 30.

The vacancies are: 611 Staff Nurses and 611 Pharmacists. Lower and upper age limits for both posts are 21 and 40 years, respectively.

Salary of Staff Nurses will be ₹20,000 per month and for Pharmacists, it will be ₹15,000 per month.

For eligibility and other details, read the official notification here.

About SAMS

Strategic Alliance Management Services Private Limited (SAMS) is a pan-India, general management consultancy focused on public health and development sectors.

SAMS has two principal practice areas – HR consulting including recruitment, talent acquisition and third party payrolling (TPP); and procurement & supply chain management and drug logistics for National Health Programmes.

