NHM UP recruitment: 2445 vacancies of staff nurse on offer, check details here
NHM UP recruitment: 2445 vacancies of staff nurse on offer, check details here

NHM UP recruitment: 2445 vacancies of staff nurse on offer, check details here
Published on Oct 08, 2021 06:21 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

National Health Mission (NHM) Uttar Pradesh has released notification inviting online applications for over 2,445 posts of staff nurse on contractual basis. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of NHH UP at upnrhm.gov.in.

The appointment will be purely on contractual basis for a period of one-year, renewable subject to satisfactory performance of the candidate.

The online application process will begin on October 20 and the last date to fill the application form is November 9.

NHM UP recruitment vacancy details:

Out of 2445 vacancies, 189 vacancies are for STAFF NURSE-(SNCU/KMC), 320 vacancies re for STAFF NURSE-NBSU,54 vacancies are for STAFF NURSE-NRC, 36 vacancies are for STAFF NURSE-SNCU, 500 vacancies are for STAFF NURSE - MHCP, 1284 vacancies are for STAFF NURSE , 34 vacancies are for STAFF NURSE/UPHC and 18 vacancies are for STAFF NURSE/UCHC.

NHM UP recruitment eligibility criteria:

Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection process and other details, once the detailed notification is out.

NHM UP recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NHM UP at upnrhm.gov.in.

 

