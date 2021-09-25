NIACL AO Exam 2021 date released for Phase I, notice here

The New India Assurance Company Limited has released NIACL AO Exam 2021 date on September 24, 2021. The exam date for AO (Generalist) (Scale 1) has been released for Phase I. Candidates who have applied for the post can check the exam date on the official notice available on the official site of NIACL on newindia.co.in.

The examination will be conducted on October 16, 2021. As per the official notice the call letters with reporting time and venue together with other relevant instructions will be available for download around 15 days prior to the date of examination in the recruitment section of the official website.

The Phase I paper will comprise of tests including Reasoning, English Language, General Awareness, and Quantitative Aptitude. The maximum marks is 100 and the time duration is 60 minutes or 1 hour. Candidates have to qualify in each test/section by securing passing marks to be decided by the Company. An adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Company (approximately 15 times the numbers of vacancies subject to availability) will be shortlisted for the Main Examination.

The eligible candidates who have indicated that they are interested in availing pre-recruitment training will be sent necessary information and instructions on their registered e-mail ids shortly. Also, the pre recruitment training will be on line.